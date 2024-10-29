Rock The Street Wall Street Closes The Market At Toronto Stock Exchange Celebrating Key Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rock The Street Wall Street Closes the Market at Toronto Stock Exchange: Celebrates Milestones of Empowering 7,000 Young Women & Further Expanding in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gender gap in finance celebrated key milestones at Toronto Stock Exchange during a special market close ceremony on October 24. The event marked the achievements of empowering over 7,000 young women through its impactful financial and investment programs and further expanding its presence in Toronto.Ashley Leftwich, CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street, alongside Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer of TMX Group, joined by RTSWS Canadian Advisory Council & Board Members, supporters, volunteers and students, commemorated this significant occasion."We are deeply moved to have such a range of supporters, friends and students together at the Toronto Stock Exchange," said Ms. Leftwich. "It's an honor to ring the bell and join you in this iconic venue as we celebrate the growth of Rock The Street Wall Street with our expanding reach in Toronto this school year. Thank you to the TMX Group for this opportunity, and to our supporters and volunteers-your unwavering dedication fuels service to our students."RTSWS is committed to bringing the M in STEM to diverse high school girls, equipping them with vital financial and investment fundamentals. The program notably enhances young women's engagement in the financial sector, with many pursuing degrees in economics, finance, and related fields at a rate five times higher than the average female student.With active programs in over 25 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and online virtual offerings, RTSWS strives to foster inclusivity in the capital markets and prepare students and alumnae for seamless transitions from classrooms to careers.Ms. Bush expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: "Rock The Street Wall Street forges paths and provides access for young women into finance. We support this important work and are proud of the ongoing impact these students and alumnae will make in the financial and capital markets sector and beyond."The event also featured a pivotal panel discussion: "Driving Inclusion Across the Industry," where financial leaders shared best practices for expanding participation in capital markets and engaged in a Q&A session with attendees.Speakers and Panelists:Welcome and Opening Remarks: Cindy Bush, CHRO of TMX Group and Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWSFounder's Vision: Maura Cunningham, Executive Chair & Founder of RTSWSPanel: Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO of Manulife John Hancock Investments; Brandon Gill New, MD & Head of External Partnerships at AIMCO; David Ross, Senior MD & Head of Total Portfolio Management at OPTrustModerator: Frederick Pinto, CFA; CEO of CFA Society Toronto"This industry event underscores our gratitude towards this strong network of leading voices and reaffirms our commitment to RTSWS students and alumnae as we strive for greater inclusion within the financial sector," added Ms. Leftwich. "We're celebrating best practices and the significant impact of our volunteer-led programs. Together, our students are breaking barriers, ensuring broader access to capital markets, and contributing to a more diverse and growing client base. When we elevate diverse voices, the benefits are universal."For more information about Rock The Street, Wall Street and its programming, please visit the website .

