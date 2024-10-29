RSL Speakers Expands To Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The full RSL Speakers Speedwoofer line-up.

RSL Speakers - A trusted name in high-quality, factory-direct home solutions since 1970. Bringing Award-Winning Audio Solutions Closer to Home

- Joe RodgersMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For over 50 years, RSL has proudly provided high-quality audio equipment at budget-friendly prices. As a factory-direct manufacturer, RSL eliminates the middleman, offering industry-leading audio solutions without the hefty price tag.While many customers of RSL have long enjoyed advantages such as free shipping, expert audio advice, and comprehensive technical support-including a 30-day in-home trial-Australian customers had to contend with significant air freight costs, taxes, and duties. Today, RSL is excited to announce the opening of a direct distribution warehouse in Melbourne, VIC, allowing Australian customers to access nearly all the same benefits enjoyed by RSL's American customers.With this expansion, RSL will include GST in prices at checkout along with limited free shipping (additional costs may apply for remote areas and heavier items). Customers can also expect swift order processing, typically within 1-2 business days, ensuring that you won't have to wait long to enjoy your new RSL investment. Select RSL gear will initially be available with the rest of the lineup coming soon (Q1-Q2 2025).Initial products available (Prices may vary due to fluctuation in exchange rates):- Speedwoofer 10E - Black (~$599 AUD)- Speedwoofer 10SMKII – Black (~$899 AUD)- Speedwoofer 12S - Black (~$1499 AUD)- AT-4 / AR4 Wireless Audio Transmitter / Receiver – (~$100 AUD each)"We're excited to bring our factory-direct audio solutions closer to our customers in Australia" said an employee for RSL Speakers. "This expansion is part of strategic plan to grow our direct business model to better serve our international community, delivering the same exceptional quality, value, and support we're known for." - Joe RodgersWe invite you to share this exciting news with your friends and colleagues. To learn more about RSL Speakers and our offerings, visit or reach out to our customer support team.Summary Benefits for our Australian Customers:- Factory Direct, exclusively from RSL's website with Domestic Australia shipping- All pricing includes Tax (GST)- All pricing includes Limited Free Shipping to most metropolitan areas.- 30-day In-home Trial- Flat Return Fee (varies by product)- Premium-ProtectTM Shipping Protection peace of mind option.- Fast Order Processing! (orders typically ship within 1-2 business days)- 2/5 Year Warranty on the Speedwoofer 10E & 10S MKII- 3/5 Year Warranty on the Speedwoofer 12S- Free U.S. Phone Support (4am-11am AEDT Tuesday – Saturday)- Email Support (same day or next business day reply)About RSL Speakers:Founded in Los Angeles, California in 1970, RSL Speakers is a family-owned and operated, factory-direct loudspeaker manufacturer known for delivering high-performance audio solutions at accessible prices. RSL's patented Compression GuideTM technology and dedication to ground-up engineering ensures superior sound quality. Its 30-day in-home trial and acclaimed support guarantees customer satisfaction. With a focus on quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service, RSL has earned a reputation for excellence among audiophiles worldwide.For Media Inquiries, please contact:Andrew K. - ...For Customer Support, please contact:... – 24/7.or call +61 3 9069 2028 Tu-Sa 4AM-11AM (AEDT)

