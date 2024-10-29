CCEF Launches A Request For Information (RFI) To Solicit Submissions For Shovel-Ready Projects In EPA Region 8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Opportunity Created by the Greenhouse Reduction Fund to Access Low-Cost Financing Solutions through Dec. 31, 2024

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collective Clean Energy Fund (CCEF), a mission-first, non-profit community lender providing clean energy and energy efficiency financing products and programs, is pleased to announce the official launch of a Request for Information (RFI) calling for submissions for projects across Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 8 to access low-cost financing with below market rates made available through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF).

As a sub-awardee of the National Clean Investment Fund (NCIF), CCEF will accelerate clean energy adoption in EPA Region 8, which includes Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and 28 Tribal Nations across those states.

“We are thrilled to launch this Request for Information and offer a new pathway for clean energy projects across the region to access our transformative financing enabled by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund," says Paul Scharfenberger, CEO of Collective Clean Energy Fund.

Project Submissions Now Being Accepted for Priority Categories

The EPA has identified the following priority project categories for this funding opportunity:

- Net-Zero Emissions Buildings: Projects may include building decarbonization, energy efficiency upgrades, and electrification.

- Distributed Energy Generation and Storage: Projects may include community solar projects, battery storage systems, and microgrids.

- Zero-Emissions Transportation: Projects may include electric vehicles, EV fleets, and EV charging infrastructure.

CCEF is soliciting submissions from projects that are shovel-ready and in need of financing within the next 6 to 12 months. Projects with financing requests of $1 million or more are encouraged to apply.

RFI Submission Deadline: December 31, 2024

The deadline to submit project details through CCEF's RFI Project Intake Form is December 31, 2024. This RFI provides an unprecedented opportunity to access financing for projects that will make a meaningful impact on clean energy adoption and greenhouse gas reduction across the region.

In addition to the EPA's priority project categories, CCEF will prioritize projects that demonstrate significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions, the ability to mobilize private capital, are already in compliance with federal regulations (including Build America, Buy America and Davis-Bacon and Related Acts) and produce positive impacts on Low-Income and Disadvantaged Communities (LIDACs) according to the Justice40 Initiative. For renovations involving buildings over 50 years old or those listed on the National Register of Historic Places, projects must also comply with the National Historic Preservation Act.

Join Us for an Informational Webinar

CCEF is hosting an informational webinar on October 30th at 12:30pm MT where attendees can learn how to access this capital made available by the EPA's $27 Billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The session will provide valuable insights into eligibility criteria, project qualification considerations, key requirements, and other essential information for those looking to secure low-cost financing for clean energy projects. Register here: ccef/ggrf-rfi-webinar

More Information and How to Submit Your Project for Consideration

For more information about this exciting opportunity, including submission details, visit our website at: ccef/ggrf-rfi

About Collective Clean Energy Fund:

Collective Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) was born out of a three-year collaboration among the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), the Department of Energy (DOE), and the Coalition for Green Capital (CGC). This collaboration aligned to create CCEF with a shared belief that a specialized, nonprofit intermediary was necessary to identify barriers to financing clean energy projects, bridge the gap between clean energy projects and traditional capital providers, and drive demand for these solutions by performing market engagement and development activities. Learn more at and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter.

