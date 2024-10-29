Ericsson and e& Egypt partner to launch 5G in Egypt

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has signed a partnership agreement with e& Egypt at GITEX Global 2024 for the launch of 5G across the country.

Ericsson will supply its latest energy-efficient 5G portfolio to build the network, providing the benefits of fast and reliable 5G connectivity. The portfolio is designed to manage all site types and traffic scenarios to deliver high performance, even as networks grow in technology and capacity across mobile generations. Ericsson’s latest 5G Access Network (5G RAN) portfolio will be deployed with the Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.

5G will benefit consumers and enterprises in Egypt with faster speeds, lower latency, and greater network resilience, which will contribute to advancing societies, transforming industries, and enhancing day-to-day experiences.

Amr Fathy, Chief Technology and Information Officer, from e& Egypt, says: “We are thrilled to bring 5G to Egypt with our technology partner, Ericsson. Through this partnership, e& Egypt will be able to provide faster connectivity speeds, larger bandwidth, and lag-free user experience to our customers, unlocking many opportunities for consumers and enterprises. With Ericsson's cutting-edge 5G solutions, we are paving the way for a more connected and innovative future for Egypt.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Our storied partnership with e& Egypt dates back nearly two decades, with two generational shifts in mobile technology. Like previous generational shifts, our ambition with 5G is to extend e& Egypt’s technology position. We are proud of the confidence and trust shown to us by e& Egypt and look forward to this next evolution in communications that promises to transform the way consumers and enterprises experience the digital world.”





