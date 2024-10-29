VCUarts Qatar welcomes inaugural kinetic imaging students

(MENAFN) Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a partner university of Qatar Foundation, proudly introduces its inaugural batch of nine students specializing in Kinetic Imaging (KI). This new undergraduate program is tailored to address the increasing demand for art and design education that integrates innovative technology and media.



The curriculum for these students encompasses a diverse range of areas, including game design, 3D modeling and animation, creative coding (which includes parametric design, generative art, and artificial intelligence), sound (focusing on sound art and sound design), and interaction design (such as app and user interface design). This comprehensive approach equips students with the skills necessary to pursue careers in various industries, including game design, motion graphics, app development, and sound design. Additionally, they will be well-prepared for artistic careers in fields related to coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and sound.



The new Kinetic Imaging department will benefit from collaboration and support from the Kinetic Imaging department at VCU's main campus in Richmond, which is highly regarded and ranked fifth in the new media category by U.S. News & World Report. This partnership aims to enhance the educational experience and ensure that students at VCUarts Qatar receive top-notch training in this evolving field.

