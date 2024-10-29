Insightsoftware Eases Reporting For Finance Teams Using Workday, Freeing Time For More Strategic Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New connector puts near real-time Workday ERP data directly into Excel and other familiar tools, further chipping away at finance teams' reporting burdens

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today launched insightsoftware Reporting for Workday . Establishing a live connection with Workday enables finance teams to speed up report production so they can spend more time on strategic analysis. CFOs, controllers, analysts, accountants, operations, and IT managers can report financial data in near real time.

Finance teams are increasingly seeking to go beyond their native ERP reporting capabilities to create custom reports that are perfectly adapted to their business needs. Consequently, finance professionals often devote considerable time to report creation or rely heavily on IT for support. Research conducted by insightsoftware found that 75% of finance professionals spend at least five to six hours weekly recreating financial reports, totaling 300 hours annually. This underscores the need for more adaptable and user-friendly reporting solutions that allow finance teams to extract greater value from their ERP data using familiar tools like Excel.

insightsoftware Reporting for Workday empowers finance teams with live connectivity, facilitating more effective reporting on financial data. Built on insightsoftware's robust connected data Platform, it leverages deep domain expertise with integrated business logic and context, enabling seamless reporting on general ledger data. Finance professionals can efficiently generate financial reports in Excel and delve into transaction details to resolve issues promptly.

“We are thrilled to offer Workday users a new, more flexible approach to fulfilling their financial reporting needs. Finance teams can now streamline their reporting processes to drive impactful business decisions across their organizations,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, FP&A at insightsoftware.“Developing this live connection with Workday demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing finance teams with exactly what they need to help fuel organizational growth.”

insightsoftware Reporting for Workday offers finance teams a more flexible and intuitive environment for report creation in Excel, delivering the essential context and business understanding needed for crucial decision-making. This goes beyond what is possible with standard ERP and financial system reporting.

insightsoftware Reporting for Workday is available across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions, ensuring global reach and support. Visit the insightsoftware website to learn more.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com .

