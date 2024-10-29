(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Digipas Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the eGeeTouch® Heavy-Duty Intelligent Padlock, at the Anticipate London 2024 cutting-edge padlock combines state-of-the-art anti-tampering technologies with a robust design, aiming to revolutionize security for commercial and residential applications.

According to FBI, over one million burglaries are committed each year in the United States, resulting in estimated losses of $3.4 billion in personal property. Alarmingly, a break-in occurs every 26 seconds, underscoring the urgent need for effective security solutions. The FBI also reports that 83% of would-be burglars check for the presence of an alarm system before attempting a break-in, making visible security measures critical.

"Our Heavy-Duty Intelligent Padlock address these security challenges effectively," said Budi Phua – VP of Business Development. "With its integrated alarm system, our padlock doesn't only detect and communicate tempers-it actively scares away intruders and provides peace of mind for business and home owners."

The smart padlock market is projected to reach approximately $8.2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20%, according to Horizon Grand View Research. "We expect our innovative offerings to drive a remarkable 150% growth in our customer base," adds Phua.

Product Overview: The eGeeTouch® Heavy-Duty Intelligent Padlock is equipped with multiple sensors, it detects tampering in real-time, sending instant alerts to the owner via proximity alarms and remote notifications.

Key features:



Multi-Access Methods:

Unlock using NFC tags and/or Bluetooth paired smartphones (iOS & Android), or smartwatches. No physical keys are needed

Rugged Design:

Waterproof, freeze-proof (-4°F to +140°F or -20°C to 60°C), and corrosion-resistant, having passed the highest grade 6 ASTM salt-test. Compact size with hardened steel shackle tested with ASTM F3 grade

Anti-Tempering Security Technologies: Designed to withstand cutting, hitting, or burning, this padlock ensures superior security.

Shared Access & Audit Trails: Enhanced security through superior proximity and remote authentication. Assign or delete users and track unlock history for accountability.

Access Management Control: Easily manage access and set timed access for specific periods using the eGeeTouch® mobile app and web-based Intelligent Access Management Software.

Long Battery Life: Rechargeable battery lasts for 7,000 lock/unlock cycles per charge, with a backup USB power option available.

Upgradable Firmware via the eGeeTouch® App: Provides future-proofing for your smart padlock by enhancing performance, security, and stability (optional). U.S. Patent No: 9,121,199 B2

Exhibition at Anticipate London 2024:

eGeeTouch® invites attendees of Anticipate London 2024 to experience the Heavy-Duty Intelligent Padlock firsthand at Booth #IF2410 . Live demonstrations will showcase its unique features and capabilities, emphasizing how it can safeguard assets while providing unparalleled convenience and security.

About DIGIPAS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Digipas Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Digipas Group, is a global leader in smart locking solutions and digital precision levels and inclinometers. With a presence in the USA (California), Japan, the UK, Germany, and Singapore, the company integrates advanced manufacturing capabilities with a robust R&D team to pioneer products that set new benchmarks in security and precision measurement.

Certified by TÜV SÜD and SGS, Digipas Technologies ensures compliance with CE, FCC, ASTM, and RoHS standards through its ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and TS 16949 certified factories. These facilities uphold rigorous standards of traceability, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety, verified by leading SGS third-party auditors. .

About eGeeTouch® Brand:

eGeeTouch® is a leading brand in intelligent locking solutions, committed to advancing security technology through innovation and design.

Media Contact:

Andrea Kitz

6193583210

[email protected]

SOURCE Digipas Technologies Inc

