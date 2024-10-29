(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently facing allegations of hypocrisy due to significant delays in processing arrest warrant requests for Israeli officials, particularly Prime and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Submitted on May 20, these requests have languished for over five months, contrasting sharply with the swift approval of a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took only 24 days. This discrepancy has raised concerns about the ICC's impartiality and its commitment to justice.



Critics argue that the ICC’s actions reflect a double standard, as the court has rapidly pursued cases involving Russian officials amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In contrast, no action has been taken regarding the Gaza investigation since it commenced in 2019, highlighting a perceived lack of urgency when it comes to cases involving Israeli officials. This situation suggests a troubling inconsistency in the ICC's approach to international justice.



The delays in the Palestine investigation are attributed to multiple factors, including Israel’s espionage operations aimed at the ICC and its personnel, which have reportedly targeted the court for nearly a decade. Additionally, complications have arisen due to the withdrawal of a judge reviewing the case and challenges to the ICC’s jurisdiction raised by countries such as the UK. These challenges have further complicated the court's ability to address the situation in Gaza effectively.



Overall, the ICC’s handling of these cases raises serious questions about its effectiveness and the potential influence of geopolitical factors on its judicial processes. As the court grapples with these challenges, the contrasting speed of its actions in different cases may undermine its credibility in the eyes of the international community.

