Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic P1 at Shenington Kart Track Under Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsorship

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today a debut win for Lucas Blantford at Shenington in only his 2nd race in Senior Rotax, under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.“A fantastic weekend winning 90% of the races on Sunday's race day, setting multiple fastest laps and drove consistently well and showed great maturity and race craft for his age and experience, being the youngest on the grid and as a team we are pleased with the result,” Mr. Adrian Blantford said.Lucas now heads into a new category for 2025 as he moves up a class to Senior Rotax, after only 2 years in Junior and testing has already began. Lucas has far exceeded all expectations from the team in his short time racing in the ultra-tough Junior Rotax category, some saying it's the best and most competitive Junior grid for some time.Mr. George Mahtaru, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co., added,“Lucas continues his positive development and we are excited for his racing future.”Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying,“We thank Elite Capital & Co. Limited and our other sponsors for their support as Lucas continues to make progress both on and off the track."Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –Website: lucasblantfordracingElite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –Elite Capital & Co. Limited33 St. James SquareLondon, SW1Y4JSUnited KingdomTelephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" uNNNN

