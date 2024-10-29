Kuwait First Deputy PM Visits Qatar's Lekhwiya Camp
Date
10/29/2024 7:11:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah visited the Qatari Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) camp on Tuesday.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense reported that Sheikh Fahad was received by Qatar's Minister of Interior and Lekhwiya Commander, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, upon his arrival, and that the visit included a formal military parade by the Lekhwiya force in the main field.
Sheikh Fahad praised the high level of competence and advanced equipment showcased by the Lekhwiya force, underscoring their readiness and preparedness, and the visit was concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts. (end)
sss
MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108828420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.