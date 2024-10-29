Kuwait First Deputy PM Visits Qatar's Lekhwiya Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf visited the Qatari Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) camp on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti of Defense reported that Sheikh Fahad was received by Qatar's Minister of Interior and Lekhwiya Commander, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, upon his arrival, and that the visit included a formal military parade by the Lekhwiya force in the main field.

Sheikh Fahad praised the high level of competence and advanced equipment showcased by the Lekhwiya force, underscoring their readiness and preparedness, and the visit was concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts. (end)

