Japan’s Premier undertakes ‘exceptionally harsh’ result in vote

(MENAFN) Japan's Prime Ishiba Shigeru is determined to maintain his leadership position despite a significant electoral setback in the recent general election. The results, delivered by voters on Sunday, dealt a blow not only to his Liberal Party (LDP) but also to the ruling coalition he leads.



In the election, the ruling coalition failed to secure the 233 seats necessary for a majority in the lower house of parliament. The LDP experienced a considerable decline, dropping from 247 seats to just 191, while its junior coalition partner, Komeito, lost eight seats, leaving it with only 24 representatives. In contrast, the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, gained 52 seats, increasing its representation to 148 members in the 465-seat House of Representatives.



Ishiba took office this month after the resignation of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who stepped down amid a party corruption scandal. Following his appointment, Ishiba called for snap elections to validate his mandate. During a press conference on Monday, he admitted that the LDP faced “an exceptionally harsh judgment from the public” in the election results.



Despite this setback, Ishiba expressed a commitment to fostering collaboration with other political parties to rebuild public trust. He emphasized the need for the coalition to work together for the benefit of the people, as reported by the NHK television channel.



Japanese law stipulates that a new prime minister must be selected within 30 days following such elections. However, with the current uncertainty surrounding the political landscape, there is a possibility that Ishiba could continue in a caretaker role as the head of government. As he navigates this challenging period, Ishiba's focus will likely be on restoring confidence among voters and stabilizing the ruling coalition amid growing opposition strength.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828339