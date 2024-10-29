(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TCEB Offers New Self-Creation Workshops in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To meet the changing business requirements, Thailand and Bureau (TCEB) showcased its partnership with local enterprises to offer two new self-creation workshops in Bangkok aimed to increase value and return on experiences for MICE planners and travelers.

The two workshops are“ClayCirclelation” and“Sensory Marketing”, both combining pleasure, self-creation and self-learning experiences. TCEB organized the workshops as pre-tour activities for hosted buyers of IT&CMA 2024 in September, which garnered their appreciation. Some decided to take up the activities for their clients.

The ClayCirclelation is run by Clay Circle in Sam Yan area near Chulalongkorn University and is suitable for a group of 60 pax. It encourages participants to bring out their hidden artistic skills for pottery design and make their desirable objects under the guidance of certified professional conductors. The idea is to combine their soul, mind and body in working together as a harmonious process to create a masterpiece. Marketing concepts are also inserted so that their works become marketing creation.

The Sensory Marketing is run by Never 2 Nose in Charoen Krung neighborhood and is suitable for 30-40 pax if held outdoor. Participants are made aware of branding, marketing value and learn how to convey it through sensory perception. Blending scent and fragrance from 40 essential oils to produce unique scent suited their branding identity is, thus, a core idea of the workshop, which is guided by fragrance blender. Selecting a container of the chosen scent to reflect brand positioning is also a must-try experience.

“TCEB is aware of the value of return on experience and return on investment against the backdrop of the challenging economy. We would like to showcase that Bangkok is second to none in making such deliverables. The two workshops are just fine examples with more to follow. The cultural and contemporary lifestyle workshops are now mushrooming in Bangkok along with the constant development of new properties, new gastronomical routes, new shopping and entertainment establishments. Bangkok is a destination always evolving to meet the changing demands of MICE industry”, stated Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President.

