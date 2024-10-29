Growth of global semiconductor sales to ease in 2025

(MENAFN) According to a report from research firm Gartner released on Monday, global sales growth is expected to ease in 2025. The firm forecasts that semiconductor sales will increase by 18.8 percent in 2024, reaching USD629.8 billion, but growth will slow to 13.8 percent in 2025, bringing total sales to USD716.7 billion. This follows a significant decline in 2023, where chip sales fell by 11.7 percent year-on-year, totaling USD530 billion.



Rajeev Rajput, a senior principal analyst at Gartner, attributed the current surge in sales to the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and a recovery in electronic production. He noted that AI-related semiconductor demand has been a major driver of this growth. However, Rajput also pointed out that demand from the automotive and industrial sectors remains weak, suggesting that while certain areas are thriving, others are struggling to regain momentum.



The report emphasizes the volatility in the semiconductor market, highlighting how technological advancements and consumer behavior can rapidly alter demand patterns. As AI continues to shape the industry's landscape, stakeholders will need to navigate these shifts effectively to leverage opportunities while addressing challenges in sectors that are lagging.



Overall, the outlook for the semiconductor industry remains mixed, with promising growth driven by AI but tempered by persistent weaknesses in specific sectors like automotive and industrial applications. This scenario underscores the importance of adaptability and innovation as the market evolves.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108828092