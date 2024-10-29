6 Injured In Kyiv As Result Of Enemy Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were and 15 people were evacuated as a result of a UAV attack in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Kyiv on , Ukrinform reports.

“At 04:29, a UAV attack set fire to parked cars, a shop and a commercial building. A pipe was also depressurized. The fire on an area of 50 square meters was localized at 05:17 and extinguished at 05:37,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram .

attack: debris falls recorded in two Kyiv's districts, five injure

According to the rescuers, 15 people were evacuated, and 4 victims were handed over to doctors. A man with leg injuries was hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of an attack by Russian armed forces' attack drones in Kyiv on the night of October 29, debris fell in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi distri cts.