6 Injured In Kyiv As Result Of Enemy Drone Attack
10/29/2024 5:12:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were injured and 15 people were evacuated as a result of a UAV attack in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Kyiv on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“At 04:29, a UAV attack set fire to parked cars, a shop and a commercial building. A gas pipe was also depressurized. The fire on an area of 50 square meters was localized at 05:17 and extinguished at 05:37,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram .
According to the rescuers, 15 people were evacuated, and 4 victims were handed over to doctors. A man with leg injuries was hospitalized.
As Ukrinform reported, as a result of an attack by Russian armed forces' attack drones in Kyiv on the night of October 29, debris fell in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi distri cts.
