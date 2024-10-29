Kuwait PM Congratulates Turkiye On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his country's national day. (end) aa

