Kuwait PM Congratulates Turkiye On Nat'l Day
Date
10/29/2024 5:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his country's national day. (end)
aa
