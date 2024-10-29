Japan To Provide USD 10 Mln Aid For Refugees In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Japan will extend 10 million in emergency grant aid in the wake of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria due to the situation in Lebanon, the Foreign announced Tuesday.

" With this emergency grant, Japan will implement humanitarian assistance in such areas as essential supplies, food, water, sanitation and hygiene through the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN World Food Program (WFP), and other organizations," the ministry said in a press release.

Of the amount, USD 6 million will be disbursed through the UNHCR for shelter, essential goods and protection, while USD 2 million will be used for food through the WFP, and the rest will be used by two other UN organizations, according to the ministry.

"Japan will continue to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and, in order to prevent further deterioration of the regional situation, urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to make sincere efforts for a diplomatic settlement," it said.

In Syria, the civil war triggered by the outbreak of anti-government protests since March 2011 has resulted in more than 400,000 deaths and displacement of 6.7 million people throughout the country, which has been described as one of the worst humanitarian crises of the century, the ministry pointed out.

To date, some 2 million displaced Syrians have also migrated to Lebanon, it said.

In addition, according to the UNHCR, after Israel intensified its large-scale air strikes on Lebanon in late September, Syria has witnessed an influx of more than 420,000 Syrians and Lebanese and an acute deterioration of the humanitarian situation.(end)

