PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. Aimed at increasing employment opportunities throughout the country, Modi also said the Rozgar Mela was in tune with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.



New recruits from the Rozgar Mela will work with the of India, spanning across different ministries such as as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, to name a few.

In addition, the recruits can also undergo foundational training, and access over 1400 e-learning courses through 'Karmayogi Prarambh,' an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, reported PTI.

“We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali. Today, on this auspicious day, we are distributing appointment letters to 51,000 youths during the Rozgar Mela. I congratulate you all,” said PM Modi, during the video conference.

1524 Rozgar Melas conducted till 2020

Launched in 2023 by Narendra Modi, Rozgar Mela (Job Fair) brings together employers and those seeking employment opportunities.

According to data available on National Skill Development Corporation's website, 1524 Rozgar Melas have been conducted since February 2020. Out of the 561948 candidates who had registered that year, 248596 candidates had been shortlisted, showed the data.

Speaking of states, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of Rozgar Melas (190), followed by 161 in Madhya Pradesh, 100 in Haryana, and 77 in Delhi. Several North-eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur have had no Rozgar Melas, as of the 2020 data, showed the NSDC website.

“A mindset existed that believed that modern technologies cannot develop in our country. This mindset did us a lot of harm,” said PM Modi while emphasising that without the presence of industries that generate jobs in the modern world, it would be challenging to create new employment opportunities in the country, reported ANI.