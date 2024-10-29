Brazil Becomes 4th Largest Domestic Flight Market Globally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has ascended to become the world's fourth-largest domestic flight market, capturing 1.2% of the global share. This achievement follows increased demand and strategic growth in the sector. The United States and China lead the rankings with 15% and 11% shares, respectively.



In 2024, Brazil's domestic flight demand outpaced the global average. While worldwide growth stood at 5.6%, the Brazilian market surged by 6.6%. By July, Brazil had transported 44 million on domestic flights.



September marked a milestone for Brazilian commercial aviation . Airports served nearly 10 million tourists, combining domestic and international flights. This figure represents a 5.7% increase from the previous year. Domestic operations alone saw a 4.3% growth, with over 7.9 million passengers.



The domestic market has almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 99% of the demand recorded in 2019. However, airlines face growth limitations due to debts accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.







The pandemic severely impacted the aviation sector in 2020. Passenger numbers dropped by 54.05% compared to 2019, falling from 93.8 million to 43.1 million. The initial months of 2020 saw an unprecedented 93% market decline.



Despite the rebound in demand, airlines remain cautious about future ticket pricing. Experts cite dollar exchange rates and fuel prices as key factors influencing costs. The growth in domestic flight demand stems from increased interest in less explored destinations, particularly in the North and Northeast regions.

Infrastructure improvements have played a crucial role in the recovery. The Brazilian Association of Airline Companies ANA reports a 6% increase in airport capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, experts warn that current infrastructure may struggle to keep pace with growing demand.



As Brazil's aviation sector continues to evolve, it must balance increasing demand with sustainable growth and infrastructure development. The country's rise in global aviation rankings underscores its potential as a key player in the industry's future.

