New CEO Commits To Strengthening OMP's Leadership In Advanced Supply Chain Planning

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) New CEO Commits to Strengthening OMP's Leadership in Advanced Planning



ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

In a leadership transition at the Antwerp-based chain specialists, Anita Van Looveren will step into her new role as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors on November 1, after nearly 25 years in the CEO role and almost 40 years with the company. Paul Vanvuchelen, Global Delivery Lead, will succeed her as CEO, beginning a new chapter for OMP with a focus on strengthening its leadership in advanced supply chain planning. In her new position, Anita Van Looveren will continue to work closely with Paul Vanvuchelen, offering strategic guidance and support.

Anita Van Looveren and Paul Vanvuchelen

Under the stewardship of company founder Georges Schepens and long-time CEO Anita Van Looveren, OMP has grown into

a global leader inadvanced supply chain planning . Since its inception in 1985, OMP has built a strong reputation by working with an

expanding portfolio of customers , including innovative startups and blue-chip giants. OMP has helped them navigate challenging market conditions, geopolitical issues, and, most recently, the worldwide pandemic. Georges Schepens, as outgoing Chair, will remain a member of the Board.

Pioneering advanced supply chain planning

Based in Antwerp, Belgium, OMP

employs over 1,200 people worldwide

and serves some of

the world's most iconic and innovative companies , principally in the life sciences, consumer goods, chemical, metals, and paper, plastics & packaging

industries . OMP was recently recognized as a leading force in supply chain planning in the

Gartner Magic Quadrant

for the ninth successive year. This recognition highlights OMP's ability to deliver tangible results while driving its vision of embedding innovation into future supply chain solutions.

A seasoned leader in the industry

Paul Vanvuchelen takes over at a time when the world's supply chains in every industry are under severe pressure from global events and evolving market conditions. With a longstanding track record as a

business leader in the metals industry

prior to his work at OMP, Paul Vanvuchelen served as former CEO at Aperam Stainless Belgium and Chief Performance Officer at Aperam Global. He is credited with successfully transforming and optimizing the company's footprint and supply chain, significantly improving costs, inventories, and service levels, through digitalization, automation, and organizational efficiency projects.

After joining OMP in 2013, Paul Vanvuchelen began as metals industry lead before moving to the role of Global Delivery Lead. He is known among colleagues and customers alike for his deep understanding of supply chains and the business acumen required to lead OMP into the next phase of its journey.

Delivering real value in a world of constant change

As he takes up his new role, Paul Vanvuchelen pays tribute to Anita Van Looveren: "It's a great honor to succeed Anita and lead this exciting business. Supply chain planning affects everyone all over the world, and we at OMP help global enterprises get better and better at it every day. It's especially challenging and thrilling in

a world of constant change, with new technologies emerging

at a rapid pace."

Transitioning to her new role, Anita Van Looveren praises Paul Vanvuchelen's leadership and team spirit: "Paul has been a driving force at OMP for many years, encouraging colleagues to maximize their potential. I'm confident he'll continue to do that in his new role, allowing every individual to

bring real value to our customers ."

Continuity and stakeholder collaboration

The transition has been carefully planned to

have no effect on OMP's shareholder structure . The company's ambition for future growth remains intact, thanks in large to the expertise and dedication of its global teams, who develop, implement, and support OMP's

next-generation

Unison PlanningTM

solution .

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics & packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.

Contact Information

Katleen Rybczynski

Senior Communications Manager

...

+32 3 650 23 22

SOURCE: OMP