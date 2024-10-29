Al Khater Bids Farewell To Cuba's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State of Qatar H E Alain Perez Torres, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. During the meeting, the of State for International Cooperation thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and wished him success in his new assignments. She expressed Qatar's gratitude to the Republic of Cuba for its unwavering and historic position on the Palestinian cause, which is considered one of the most consequential humanitarian issues at the global level.