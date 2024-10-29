عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Khater Bids Farewell To Cuba's Envoy

Al Khater Bids Farewell To Cuba's Envoy


10/29/2024 4:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State of Qatar H E Alain Perez Torres, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. During the meeting, the Minister of State for International Cooperation thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and wished him success in his new assignments. She expressed Qatar's gratitude to the Republic of Cuba for its unwavering and historic position on the Palestinian cause, which is considered one of the most consequential humanitarian issues at the global level.

MENAFN29102024000063011010ID1108827585


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search