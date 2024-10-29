Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft Set For Nov 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Oct 29 (IANS) The player draft for the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League will take place on November 10 in Colombo. The is scheduled from December 12 to 22, featuring six franchise teams and showcasing local and international players in cricket's fastest format.

Each franchise will select up to 17 players and a minimum 15 players for their squads. With the player registration deadline closing on November 1 and the direct player signing deadline on November 5, each franchise must sign six players directly from each category: one Icon player, one Platinum player, one Category A player from Sri Lanka, and one from overseas, similarly from category B, allowing franchises to secure one local and one overseas player.

The draft will have 11 rounds, with the first round decided by a manual draw and the remaining rounds determined by a randomizer for pick orders. The randomizer uses an algorithm to ensure all franchises have an equal weight.

In the first two rounds, two top-tier players - one Sri Lankan and one from overseas - will be selected, each at a price of USD 35,000 (category 'A'). The third and fourth rounds will see another 2 players, again one Sri Lankan and one from overseas, picked at USD 20,000 each (category 'B').

In rounds 5 to 7, franchises can choose two Sri Lankan players and one overseas player, each priced at USD 10,000 (Category 'C'). Round 8 will focus on selecting a Sri Lankan emerging player for USD 2,500, while round 9 will select an emerging player from either Zimbabwe or the West Indies, also for USD 2,500.

Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, said: I am confident that the first ever draft of the Lanka T10 Super League is going to set the platform for an exciting and entertaining tournament, which will add color to the Sri Lankan cricketing calendar and bring in a new experience to our players and fans, alike.'

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, said: "The draft for the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate T10 cricket in Sri Lanka. We are excited to see six competitive teams come together, showcasing both local and international talent. This draft is not just about building squads; it's about creating an exhilarating experience for fans and players alike. We look forward to a thrilling tournament that will put Sri Lanka on the global cricketing map.”