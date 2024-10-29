Prime Minister Honours Top Students As CCQ Graduates Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and in the presence of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) held its 13th graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024, celebrating the graduation of 872 students.

The ceremony included both diploma and bachelor's degree holders. The event featured the Prime Minister honouring 53 honour graduates across the academic divisions of ​Management Science, ​Science and Technology, and ​Liberal Arts, with certificates presented to the graduates by CCQ President Dr. Khalid Al Horr.

The ceremony was attended by several esteemed guests, including sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, academics, faculty members, administrators, and family members of the graduates.

In his address, Dr. Khalid Al Horr congratulated the graduates, expressing his pride in this achievement, which he described as the culmination of years of dedication to education and knowledge. He also highlighted CCQ's accomplishments, noting that since its establishment in 2010, the college has awarded over 7,000 diplomas and bachelor's degrees to more than 5,300 graduates and prepared over 3,300 students for further studies at Qatar University.

Dr. Al Horr credited CCQ's success in fulfilling its mission to its strong partnerships with national institutions. The college has established itself as a strategic academic partner for many organisations by offering specialised and distinct academic programmes tailored to meet the professional needs of key national sectors. Examples include the Islamic Studies programme for the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Early Childhood Education​ for the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Customs Management programme for the General Authority of Customs.

These initiatives enable CCQ to support approximately 9,000 enrolled nationals as they contribute to sustainable development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Today, the Community College stands as Qatar's largest national community college, meeting the educational needs of students and the evolving demands of the labour market.

He also highlighted the success of the“Academic Cadres” initiative, which has increased the nationalisation of academic staff positions from 7% to over 20% within two years.

CCQ aims to continue this growth annually, in collaboration with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, MoEHE and and CCQ's academic partners.

The 13th graduating class of CCQ comprises 872 students, 307 men and 565 women, across three academic divisions.

The Management Science Division included 599 graduates, ​Liberal Arts Division with 137 graduates, and ​Science and Technology Division awarded degrees to 136 students. The Class of 2024 includes 354 bachelor's degree holders and 518 diploma recipients.