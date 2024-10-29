NCSA President Participates In OIC-CERT Annual General Meeting
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: National cyber Security Agency President H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki participated in the eleventh annual meeting of heads and representatives of the National Cyber Security Centers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-CERT), which was held in Muscat. The meeting addressed the proposed organizational structure of the center as well as the nomination of the State of Qatar to be apart of the Board of Directors of the OIC-CERTS 2025 - 2028.
The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen cyberspace across the Arab region. Key topics included the OIC-CERT's work plan and discussions on enhancing collaboration among Arab countries as well as increasing awareness and capacity building.
