Kuwait Calls For Improving Funding, Financing Of UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait, late Monday, called for improving the funding and financing of the UN and its organizations.

This came in a statement by member of the Kuwaiti permanent mission to the UN headquarters in New York attache Suleiman Al-Dawas during the fifth meeting for the UNGA committee on improving financing.

The Kuwaiti affirmed that improving financing of the UN must come through multilateral work based on cooperation and trust amongst workers in the organization and member states.

He reiterated that it was important to listen to voices calling for reforms in the financial structure of the UN and also stressed the importance of equal representation in all aspects.

Restructuring of the financial structure would push countries financially burdened to improve their statuses, he said, calling for rebalancing the organization's finances, which in turn clears the way to address challenges such as wars and conflicts that syphon budgets and also caused loss of lives and destruction.

Al-Dawas stressed that funding most go towards development activities especially in war-torn and disaster-stricken countries to help such states to overcome their challenges and bring them to level of their economically developed counterparts.

The diplomat affirmed that Kuwait was keen on its commitments towards UN to improve its financial status in a timely fashion. (end)

