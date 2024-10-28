420 With CNW - Arkansas Supreme Court Says Cannabis Amendment Ballots In November Will Not Count

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Arkansas Supreme Court decided in a

narrow 4-3 ruling

that votes in favor of and against a plan to broaden the state's medical cannabis program would not be taken into account. Protect Arkansas Kids, a nonprofit that joined the fight against the amendment-Issue 3, filed a case that resulted in this decision. The votes cast on Issue 3 will be ignored, even though it will still be on the ballot in November.

The amendment sought to introduce several modifications to the state's medical cannabis system, which was initially approved in 2016. It sought to ease licensing...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN