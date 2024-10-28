Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3191927 MOSCOW -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said Kuwait is eager to open new horizons of cooperation with Russia, mainly in food security field.

3191928 NEW YORK -- Kuwait warned that international humanitarian law is in grave danger due to the blatant Israeli violations and continued aggressions in the Palestinian territories, the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and Lebanon.

3191918 KUWAIT -- The 51st General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) ended, recommending some decisions on boosting joint cooperation and improving actin mechanism.

3191920 BRUSSELS -- The European Union expressed its grave concern over the risks of an Israeli occupation legislation set to be voted on in the Knesset tonight, targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). (end)



