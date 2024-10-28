Russians Shell Apartment Buildings In Kherson Causing Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled apartment buildings in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, damaging rooftops and windows, but fortunately, there no fatalities or injuries reported.

According to Ukrinform, Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko shared a on documenting the aftermath.

"After 15:00, the Russian forces launched several strikes on apartment buildings in the Tsentralnyi district. Roofs and windows were damaged. Thankfully, this time, no one was killed or injured," the statement reads.

Social workers from the Kherson City Military Administration have already spoken with affected residents, and comprehensive assistance is being provided.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported on the aftermath of a nighttime attack by the Russian forces on apartment buildings in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, which claimed two lives. Two adults and one child were also injured.