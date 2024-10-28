Light Rain Likely In J&K In Next 24 Hrs
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A feeble and fast-moving Western Disturbance (WD) is affecting Jammu and Kashmir from Monday evening while the weatherman here has predicted the possibility of light rains and snow in the higher reaches of northern and central districts of Kashmir for the next 24 hours.
As per the details, a feeble and fast-moving WD would affect J&K from this evening, adding that under its influence, the light rains and snow would likely occur over the higher reaches of north and Central districts of the Valley.
While the occasional sunshine was witnessed throughout the day in Srinagar and elsewhere, the shallow fog was witnessed in the morning hours today as well.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would likely remain cloudy tomorrow, but the light rain and snow over the higher reaches of north and central districts of Kashmir may occur as well.
He added that the weather conditions would remain cloudy from October 30 to November 07.
In its advisory, the MeT has advised the farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operations.
“There is a possibility of mist and shallow fog over plains of Kashmir during morning hours from 1st November onwards,” it reads.
|
