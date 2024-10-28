Nomad Capitalist 2024 Nomad Beach Index

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Ranking Top 10 Beach Destinations for Wealthy Entrepreneurs, Investors Known for innovative, favourable tax climate, the Cayman Islands finishes first in 2024, followed by Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis

DUBAI, UAE – Nomad Capitalist – the world's leading offshore consulting firm, released the 2024 Nomad Beach (NBI), revealing the world's top ten beach destinations for entrepreneurs, investors, and other high-net-worth individuals in 2024. The most comprehensive research report of its kind to date, the NBI ranked the Cayman Islands first overall, and the entire ranking can be accessed here .

This year, the NBI results from aggregating data from over 30 different, unique sources, ranking the top 35 beach destinations worldwide on a scale of 10 to 50 using the following factors: Beauty (30 percent), services (20 percent), taxes (20 percent), immigration (20 percent), and safety (10 percent). Like in past years, the Cayman Islands topped the list in 2024, due to its status as a Caribbean tax haven for wealthy individuals who do not wish to deal with the complicated tax laws of other countries.

However, the overall top-10 list has changed substantially since Nomad Capitalist last released the NBI in 2022 . Antigua and Barbuda took a leap forward in 2024, moving from fifth place to second overall due to an increase in available services – from airport efficiency to ATM and mobile phone services. European countries have also made notable improvements to their tax benefits: Spain now offers a Digital Nomad Visa and makes it possible for expats who relocate to Spain to obtain“Beckham Law” status, while Greece provides a lump-sum tax policy on foreign income that makes it a low-tax alternative within the European Union.

The top 10 beach destinations are as follows:

The Cayman IslandsAntigua and BarbudaSt Kitts and NevisDominica (T-4)Balearic Islands, Spain (T-4)Crete, Greece (T-4)Langkawi, Malaysia (T-4)The BahamasBudva, MontenegroDominican Republic

As a boutique consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist assists its clients – many of them celebrities – with attaining second passports and citizenships, moving and building wealth offshore, and legally lowering taxes, among other services. Founded by Andrew Henderson , the original“Nomad Capitalist,” the firm represents more than 150 high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients in any given year, primarily from the United States.

“The world's beautiful beaches can be much more than just short-term vacation destinations,” said Nomad Capitalist strategy associate Javier Correa.“While there are countless beach ranking lists, they cater overwhelmingly to tourists searching for a temporary getaway, failing to address the globally mobile entrepreneurs and investors with the freedom to live and work wherever they choose. Showcasing destinations like the Cayman Islands, the Nomad Beach Index focuses on long-term beach living in countries with more favourable tax policies, streamlined immigration systems, robust banking solutions, and other benefits that are worth strong consideration.”

