Hosstile Inc. proudly announces that IFBB Pro Samson Dauda, one of the sport's elite bodybuilders, has been crowned the 2024 Mr. Olympia, marking his place in bodybuilding history. Along with the prestigious title, Dauda earned a record-breaking prize of $600,000-the largest sum ever awarded in a bodybuilding competition. Dauda, originally from Nigeria and now residing in the United Kingdom, has become the 19th Mr. Olympia in the 60-year history of the prestigious competition. This victory is particularly significant as Dauda is the first athlete in over two decades to bring the title back to the UK since six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates last won in 1997.

Samson Dauda Becomes 2024 Mr. Olympia, Signs Multi-Year Deal with Hosstile

IFBB Pro Martin Fitzwater (left) and 2024 Mr. Olympia, IFBB Pro Samson Dauda (right).

In addition to his Mr. Olympia win, Dauda was also named the 2024 People's Champion, a title awarded by fans for his impact both on and off the stage. Earlier in his career, Dauda captured the 2023 Arnold Classic title, further solidifying his standing as one of the top bodybuilders in the world. Following his Mr. Olympia victory, Dauda announced that he will be competing in the 2025 Arnold Classic, aiming to reclaim his Arnold title.

Dauda has recently signed a multi-year deal with his longtime sponsor, Hosstile Inc., continuing a partnership that began in 2020. As a proud sponsor, Hosstile has been honored to support Dauda on his journey. Before joining the Hosstile team, Samson balanced his construction job with his passion for bodybuilding. Recognizing Dauda's immense potential, Hosstile co-founder and former IFBB Pro Fouad Abiad offered him the opportunity to focus solely on bodybuilding, helping pave the way for his meteoric rise to the Olympia stage.

"Samson's work ethic, dedication, and the sacrifices he made before joining Hosstile showed us that he had the potential to be a champion. Watching him rise to the top and win the 2024 Mr. Olympia is an incredibly proud moment for Hosstile and for me personally. We are honored to continue supporting him as he cements his legacy in bodybuilding," said Fouad Abiad, COO and co-founder of Hosstile.

"Hosstile has been one of the biggest driving forces in my rise to success. From the early days of believing in my potential to now being Mr. Olympia, they've stood by me. Few can say they've helped guide an athlete from a first Olympia qualification to Arnold Classic champion and Mr. Olympia in just four years. Hosstile truly embodies integrity, hard work, and values," said Samson Dauda.

Dauda's inspiring journey from his days working in construction to becoming the most prestigious titleholder in bodybuilding is a testament to his resilience, hard work, and the unwavering support and guidance of his coach and wife, Marlena Dauda, who made history as the first female coach to lead an IFBB Pro Open Bodybuilder to the Mr. Olympia crown.

Hosstile is also celebrating the remarkable performance of its rising star, IFBB Pro Martin

Fitzwater, who placed 4th in his Olympia debut. This impressive finish puts Fitzwater among the elite few who have achieved such a ranking in their first Mr. Olympia competition, solidifying his status as one of the sport's most promising up-and-coming talents.

"While I'm incredibly proud of what we accomplished this weekend, the work doesn't stop here. It's time to get back to work and continue striving for even bigger goals," said Fitzwater.

About

Hosstile Inc.

Hosstile Inc., based in Novi, Michigan, is a premier sports nutrition brand dedicated to supporting bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts in their pursuit of excellence. The company provides high-quality supplements, apparel, accessories, and a platform for athletes to thrive.

