(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Successful 2024 Comes on the Heels of Raleigh Commitments for the Through 2031, City/Convention Prepare for Animate! Return in January 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. and FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer fan engagement company, is proud to announce a staggering $9.75 million direct economic impact generated by its July convention in Raleigh. This record-setting event brought together thousands of fans, exhibitors, and celebrities from across the country, creating a significant boost to Raleigh's economy and underscoring GalaxyCon's role as a major force in the convention and entertainment industry.

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to report the incredible economic impact GalaxyCon has had on Raleigh this year," said Mike Broder, founder and president of GalaxyCon. "Our fans are the heart and soul of our conventions, and seeing the positive impact we have on the local community is immensely rewarding. The city of Raleigh has proven to be a great destination for fans from all over the country to travel to each year to celebrate fandom with us."

GalaxyCon Raleigh Generates $9.75 Million in Economic Impact

Post thi

Denny Edwards, President and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (GRCVB), echoed Broder's enthusiasm, noting, "GalaxyCon continues to be a major driver for tourism and economic growth in our city. The $9.75 million direct economic impact is a testament to the value of events like this, bringing visitors from near and far and contributing significantly to our local businesses."

GalaxyCon will return to the Raleigh Convention Center January 3-5 2025 with their second annual Animate! Convention focused on the biggest names in anime, animation, comics, and voice talent. That convention alone has an anticipated economic impact of $4 million.

GalaxyCon has been holding events annually in Raleigh since 2017 and has grown into one of the premier pop culture events in the Southeast, offering attendees the chance to meet their favorite celebrities, shop from hundreds of vendors, and participate in one-of-a-kind experiences. This year's success further solidifies its position as a cornerstone event for the city and beyond.

For more information about GalaxyCon and its upcoming events, please visit

.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Justin Burkhardt

610-730-3709

[email protected]

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED