Lambent Executives To Co-Present With NSU Florida On Occupancy Analytics And Operational Excellence

Lambent CEO Richard Scannell and Campus Advisor/Sales Director Sue Wohlford Bork will be joined by Daniel Alfonso, Vice President of Facilities Management and Safety at NSU Florida at two different events in the next two weeks-SRAPPA (Southeast Region Association of Physical Plant Administrators) and Tradeline's Space Strategies 2024.

The sessions will examine the role of occupancy analytics in revolutionizing operational excellence across real estate and facilities management, and the resulting cost reductions, adaptability improvements, and energy efficiencies. The presenters will share NSU Florida's own experience integrating occupancy data with its Building Automation Systems (BAS) and the opportunities that created for data-driven space discussions and the improved management of hybrid workplaces. They will also discuss the transformational potential of predictive occupancy analytics in developing operational strategies, anticipating space usage trends and aligning resources to quickly adapt to those shifts.

The session will be presented at two separate conferences:

SRAPPA (Southeast Region Association of Physical Plant Administrators)



Chattanooga, TN Wed. Oct. 30th @ 2:25 PM

Speakers: