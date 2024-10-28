Dinosaur Merchant Bank Announces Key Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dinosaur Group Logo

At its recently concluded Board Meeting, Dinosaur Merchant Ltd. announced some key appointments to their senior leadership team.

- Glenn GrossmanLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), a London based firm, has announced the following key appointments..Anne Stratford has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel.Cecil Queyquep has been appointed as Vice President, Custody & Customer RelationsAlso, after a long illustrious career at DMBL, Tenette Abanilla has retired from her role of Executive Director and COO. She will continue as a Non-Executive Director.“As DMBL moves into an exciting growth phase, we are confident that these leaders with their vast experience will help us achieve greater heights. Diversity and inclusion are an integral part of DMBL's DNA, and our leadership team is a testament to this.”- Glenn Grossman, CEO, DMBLAbout DMBLFounded in 2003, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL) is a London-based, FCA-regulated investment firm. It is a part of Dinosaur Group Holdings which also includes New York-based institutional brokerage firm Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC (member of FINRA & SIPC) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors, LLC .Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, as well as investment management. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, dealers, and corporations. Dinosaur takes pride in the business' stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

