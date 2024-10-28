Powering Up The Next Generation Of Earth Heroes

What if the real heroes of our planet aren't wearing capes, but lab coats and student IDs? You don't need a magical hammer or web-slinging powers to protect the Earth. Sometimes being a hero can mean working to protect the environment and build a better future for everyone.

We're investing in the next generation of these real-life Earth heroes by supporting students from New Jersey and funding university programs dedicated to working toward a cleaner energy future.

Together, we're assembling a super team to help work toward a cleaner future for generations to come.

Earth Heroes, unite!

Stevens the“Sustainability Sentinel”

Every superhero team needs a powerhouse, and in our Earth Heroes Super Team, Stevens Institute of Technology takes on the mantle of the“Sustainability Sentinel.”

This mighty partnership has spanned over two decades and brought in more than $4.8 million in grants, ensuring the Sentinel's mission to protect the Earth. In our latest epic move, we granted them $1.45 million over the next three years (2024-2026) to fuel an arsenal of programs. These include the Workforce Development Program, the Stevens Center on Sustainability (SCS) and critical pre-college and undergraduate initiatives.

With our help, pre-college students from underserved communities in Hudson, Essex and Union counties will be equipped with scholarships that give them access to transformative summer programs, internships and more. No cost, no barriers - just pure hero training. These young champions are paired with their very own mentors to help them conquer the challenges of college applications and prepare for their journey as full-fledged defenders of the planet.

The Workforce Development Program includes scholarships, mentorships and environmental justice research opportunities.

And finally, the Stevens Center on Sustainability (SCS) will increase access and collaboration among researchers who aim to solve critical sustainability challenges facing humanity.

Stevens the Sustainability Sentinel helps hone each student's ability to save the planet and with the help of the PSEG Foundation, these heroes have access to resources, funding and career opportunities that empower them to take action to create a more sustainable world-one hero at a time.

Montclair's“EcoForce”

Enter EcoForce, the sustainability superheroes of Montclair State University. The Green Teams Internship Program transforms everyday students into champions of environmental sustainability. Our heroes step into action by partnering with corporations, nonprofits, municipalities and more to tackle real-world sustainability challenges.

These heroes are trained in core sustainability subjects, gain hands-on experience and sharpen their professional development, communication and teamwork skills.

Under the guidance of a leadership team, they carry out their missions both on campus and in the field.

After 10 weeks of hard-fought progress, these heroes will showcase their victories to a live audience. There's no better way to harness the strength of EcoForce than on the frontlines of sustainability!

Check out what past Green Teams have accomplished here .

Douglass College's“STEM Warriors!”

The Douglass College Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) programs at Rutgers University New Brunswick are empowering our heroic women to persist and thrive in STEM fields. These STEM Warriors are equipped for the workforce through professional development STEM conferences, career panels and Douglass WiSE Networking Nights.

STEM Warriors embark on facility tours, workshops and site visits all while meeting inspiring industry speakers and participating in one-on-one mentoring sessions.

With the guidance of peer mentors and staff, these heroes develop their work-related goals, portfolios and skills tailored to their unique heroic ambitions.

This year we stepped in to support a mentoring program that connects our Douglass heroes-in-training with PSEG's most seasoned champions , ensuring these young women are ready to take on any challenge.

New Jersey Institute of Technology's“Tech Titans of Tomorrow”

Continuing a decades long partnership, New Jersey Institute of Technology's Undergraduate Research and Innovation program received a five-year, $800,000 grant to broaden its reach in 2021. At the high school level, the grant expands opportunities for Newark students to pursue STEM degrees through the NJIT-Newark Math Success Initiative.

On the elementary and secondary levels, NJIT's Center for Pre-College Programs introduces STEM programs to over 3,000 local students annually. With our support, even more young heroes from Newark will join exciting STEM events like Explore Careers in Technology and Engineering and the Women in Engineering and Technology summer programs.

Rowan University's“Rising Innovators”

Rise and shine, young heroes! With support from our 15-year partnership, Rowan University offers two empowering programs – RISE and SWEET.

RISE (Rowan's Introduction for Students to Engineering) is a co-ed summer workshop designed for high school heroes interested in pursuing a career in engineering. This program introduces them to various engineering disciplines through hands-on projects and engaging lesson plans.

SWEET (Society of Women Engineers – Engineers in Training) offers hands-on engineering-related activities to the community facilitated by engineering faculty, volunteers and practicing engineers with a goal of introducing young heroes to engineering and help them develop their superpowers early.

Eastwick College Foundation's“Terrific Team of Ten”

At Eastwick College, a new superhero squad is born each year: the Terrific Team of Ten. Selected to attend trade school, these heroes receive real-world experience to prepare them for the battles ahead. The Terrific Team of Ten stands out as a unique group dedicated to mastering the trades.

For three years, our PSEG Foundation has supported the Eastwick Foundation with $15,000 in need-based scholarships for heroes attending Eastwick College and the HoHoKus School of Trade.

Here, the heroes are trained in various essential skills, including plumbing, electrical work, welding and more. Some of these heroes have gone on to secure positions in the Green Trades, helping make the world a bit greener and cleaner one step at a time.

Empowering heroes through HBCUs

Our PSEG Foundation's $1 million HBCU grant has been a game-changer, bringing more diversity to the STEM battlefield. This initiative gave underrepresented heroes the chance to become a force of champions ready to tackle environmental challenges of the future.

Hampton University (Hampton, Virginia) – The Mighty Pirate

The PSEG STEM Scholars Program has supported high school and undergraduate freshmen from underserved populations in New Jersey with scholarships covering tuition, room and board. With over 20% of our heroes studying in various science programs, Hampton University is a leader in STEM education.

Howard University (Washington D.C.) – The Bison Guardian

The PSEG Scholars Program at Howard University has provided scholarships to undergraduate heroes majoring in Environmental Studies. This initiative supported undergraduates who come from underrepresented communities in New Jersey.

North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, North Carolina) – The Aggie Defender

The PSEG Scholarship Program at North Carolina A&T focused on educating a diverse group of promising heroes. Special priority was given to New Jersey students enrolled in the Colleges of Engineering, Science and Technology, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences or the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics.

In a world where working toward a cleaner energy future is critical, we're honored to be able to invest in the next generation of real-life Earth heroes.