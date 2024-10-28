ACTFL And LCF Celebrate Achievement In Language Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL and the Language Connects Foundation (LCF) are pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of the

ACTFL & LCF Professional Awards , an annual program recognizing outstanding contributions to the field of language education.

These awards will be presented in Philadelphia on Friday, November 22, as part of the

ACTFL 2024 Annual & World Languages .

The following ACTFL & LCF Professional Awards will be granted:



NFMLTA/MLJ Emma Marie Birkmaier Award for Doctoral Dissertation Research in World Language Education:

Rima Elabdali, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Nelson Brooks Award for Excellence in

the Teaching of Culture:

Cyrus Segawa Konstantinakos, Boston University, Showa Boston Institute (MA)

The Public Service Award for World Language and Cultural Advocacy:



Tony Allen, Delaware State University

Amy Eusebio, City of Philadelphia, Office of Immigrant Affairs (PA)

Award for Excellence in Diversity,

Equity and Inclusion in the Classroom:

Lini Ge Polin, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Klett Award for Sustainable Development Education in the World Language Classroom :



Claire-Marie Brisson, Harvard University (MA)



Anthony Fernando, Vinschool (Vietnam)

Marina Falasca, Instituto de Enseñanza Superior en Lenguas Vivas "Juan Ramón Fernández" (Argentina)

NYSAFLT Anthony Papalia Award for Excellence in Teacher Education:

Pamela Wesely, University of Iowa

NFMLTA/MLJ

Paul Pimsleur Award for Research in World Language Education:

James Stratton, Pennsylvania State University

Wilga Rivers Award for Leadership in World Language Education (Postsecondary):

Yoshiko Saito-Abbott, California State University, Monterey Bay

Florence Steiner Award

for Leadership in World Language Education (K-12): Debbie Callihan-Dingle, North East ISD (TX)

Award for Excellence in World Language Instruction Using Technology (K-12):

T.J. Heupel, Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School (NV)

Award for Excellence in World Language Instruction Using Technology (Postsecondary):

Julie Damron, Brigham Young University (UT) Melba D. Woodruff Award for Exemplary Elementary

World Language Program:

Oak Park School District 97's World Language in the Elementary Schools (IL); accepted by Margaret Poleski, Department Co-Chair

The ceremony will open with remarks by ACTFL Past-Presidents Lisa Ritter and Bridget Yaden, and feature acknowledgment of the 2024 Research Priorities Grants recipients and Foreign Language Annals Super Reviewers.

Learn more about the ACTFL & LCF Professional Awards program. The call for nominations, including self-nominations, will reopen in Spring 2025.

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an

individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators

and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as

government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

About LCF:

Launched in November 2022, The Language Connects Foundation (LCF) is a national not-for-profit and philanthropic organization created in partnership with our parent organization, ACTFL, to elevate the language education profession and promote the transformative power of language learning.

LCF's ultimate goal is to help ensure a diverse, well-prepared, and highly effective language educator workforce today and for generations to come.

SOURCE ACTFL

