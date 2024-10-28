Iran, China to enhance collaboration in renewable energy sector

(MENAFN) Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi announced that Iran is in advanced discussions with China to enhance collaboration in renewable energy. At the 24th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2024), Ali-Abadi highlighted his recent trip to China, where he met with representatives from Chinese companies to explore potential renewable projects. He shared that Iran outlined its vast potential in renewables and extended invitations for Chinese firms to visit Iran and assess these opportunities firsthand.



China's impressive contributions to global renewable energy have set the nation apart in the green transition, a trend highlighted by a recent opinion piece in *The New York Times*. The article pointed out that China is leading the world in green energy development by a significant margin, especially in solar power. In 2023, for instance, China added 263 gigawatts of new solar capacity out of a global 425 gigawatts, while the U.S. added just 33 gigawatts. Without China’s rapid advancements, the global growth curve for renewable energy would appear significantly flatter, the article noted.



China’s dominance isn’t limited to solar power. Nearly two-thirds of all large solar and wind projects worldwide in 2023 are under development in China, which is investing in green energy at more than eight times the rate of other countries. The country also produces 90 percent of the world’s solar wafers and cells, cementing its role as a primary supplier in the renewable supply chain. China’s robust green infrastructure and mass production have helped bolster renewable energy initiatives in other countries as well.



While China continues to surpass global targets for its own green transition, it’s also supporting the development of renewable technologies worldwide. The scale of China’s commitment is part of a calculated push to secure its future in next-generation energy, positioning the country as a global leader in the renewable sector. This context underscores the significance of its partnership with Iran, which aims to advance Iran’s renewable energy industry in collaboration with China’s expertise and resources.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824981