Cody J. Arvidson Of Degree Solutions Group To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Higher education is a labyrinth. It's a journey fraught with academic challenges, underpinnings, and ethical dilemmas. Students navigating this complex maze often find themselves in need of guidance, expertise, and a steady hand to help them reach their academic goals. Enter the Degree Solutions Group, founded by Dr. Cody Arvidson-a beacon for those lost amidst the intricacies of academia.

Degree Solutions Group is pioneering higher education coaching by assisting students at all academic levels, from high school seniors crafting their college essays to doctoral candidates striving to complete their dissertations. Founded by Dr. Cody Arvidson, the organization offers personalized coaching tailored to meet individual academic needs and aspirations.

Dr. Cody Arvidson has a deep-rooted history in higher education.“I've always worked in higher education from the time I was an undergrad,” says Dr. Arvidson.“I got excited about helping my fellow students grow. Education is in my blood; my dad was a professor, my mom was a teacher and a middle school librarian. I wanted to do that sort of thing and ended up working in various capacities within universities-residence halls, student activities, career counseling, and even as an adjunct professor.”

A Unique Perspective on Academic Integrity

Dr. Arvidson's academic journey led her to focus on one of the most pressing issues in education today: academic dishonesty. Her doctoral dissertation explored the variables related to why students cheat, revealing striking statistics:“77% of the students who filled out my survey at a North Texas university admitted to cheating,” recounts Dr. Arvidson.

Through her research and experiences, Dr. Arvidson learned valuable lessons about the importance of teaching students what constitutes cheating and how to perform academic work properly.“We need to show students how to do the work properly. All professors operate under the assumption that college students were taught in high school how to do work properly, yet research shows that 95% of high school students were cheating.”

Through Degree Solutions Group, Dr. Arvidson translates what she's learned into practical assistance for students, especially those working on high-stakes projects like dissertations.“I help Ph.D. candidates get their dissertations done correctly,” says Dr. Arvidson.“I tell my clients, 'You generate the content, and as an editor, I will help fix the content when I'm reading through it.'”

Her service extends beyond just editing; it's about supporting and mentoring her clients.“Often, I play the role of professor, providing the feedback that helps clients refine their work and avoid common pitfalls,” Dr. Arvidson explains.

Navigating Institutional Politics

Higher education is not just intellectually demanding; it's politically complex. Institutions, professors, and even states engage in power plays that can leave students feeling overwhelmed. Degree Solutions Group empowers students to navigate these political structures.“I like to refer to myself as a translator of professor politics, which is a language of its own,” Dr. Arvidson states.

For instance, many professors are now stretched thin due to budget cuts and increased workloads. This often leaves them with little time to support students individually, especially those working on dissertations.

Degree Solutions Group's services encompass a broad range of academic needs.“I've been doing this long enough that now my clients are sending their high school kids to me to help them with their college essays,” Dr. Arvidson mentions. The commitment to supporting students doesn't stop at practical tutoring; it's about fostering a deeper understanding of academic work.

“Working on a research endeavor independently without a partner or team is not healthy. Everyone needs support. The synergy factor is real,” insists Dr. Arvidson.“I help my clients build their own skills and gain synergy.”

The Journey So Far and the Road Ahead

Since its founding, Degree Solutions Group has been a lifeline for many students.“By 2012, I realized I was helping more students by focusing on this than I was trying to get a full-time faculty job. Since January 2012, this has been my sole focus,” reflects Dr. Arvidson.

The landscape of academia is continuously evolving, and so are the needs of students. Degree Solutions Group stands ready to adapt and provide the necessary support, ensuring that the next generation of scholars can achieve their goals with integrity and excellence.

Degree Solutions Group, under Dr. Cody Arvidson's leadership, is a trailblazing force in academic coaching. By addressing the multifaceted challenges within higher education-from academic dishonesty to institutional politics-Degree Solutions Group empowers students to achieve their academic goals with integrity and confidence.

