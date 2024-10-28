Audiocodes Meeting Insights Now Supports Zoom Meetings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Meeting Insights' support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom unifies recap across UCaaS platforms and empowers enterprise-wide centralized collaboration

Oct. 28, 2024



Meeting Insights expands support to Zoom meetings, in addition to Microsoft Teams, providing a unified meeting intelligence solution across unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platforms.

By supporting both Microsoft Teams and Zoom, Meeting Insights enables organizations to centralize insights from all meeting data, providing a comprehensive view of organizational knowledge and fostering informed decision-making.

Key features include AI-powered meeting summaries, action item extraction, cross-platform searchable meeting repository, real-time transcription with speaker identification and "Prep My Meeting" feature for quick context on upcoming meetings.

The solution offers enterprise-grade data security, including encryption, role-based access control, and compliance with various regulations. The Zoom-enabled version of Meeting Insights is immediately available for all existing and new customers.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC ), a leading provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced that it has expanded its award-winning Meeting Insights solution to support Zoom meetings. This strategic enhancement addresses the challenges faced by organizations that rely on multiple UCaaS platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom to facilitate collaboration and derive insights from their meetings in today's dynamic digital workplace.

The expansion of Meeting Insights to include Zoom support also tackles the issue of data silos that often hinder the ability to gain a holistic view of meeting content and trends across different unified communications platforms. "By extending Meeting Insights to Zoom, we're empowering organizations with a truly unified and uniform meeting intelligent solution," said Shabtai Adlersberg, CEO of AudioCodes. "This strategic enhancement allows enterprises to unlock the full potential of their meeting data across platforms, driving productivity and informed decision-making at all levels."

As automated meeting solutions become the new standard, AudioCodes is proud to lead the revolution in how businesses extract value from their virtual interactions. The AI-powered Meeting Insights solution stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering a unified meeting intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. By automatically joining meetings, managing schedules, and enhancing collaboration through advanced capture and analysis of crucial information, Meeting Insights is changing the game. Leveraging expertise in voice and conversational AI technologies, AudioCodes has created a solution that transforms virtual gatherings into reusable knowledge resources. This allows participants to focus on meaningful conversations while AI handles note-taking, summarization, and knowledge sharing. With Meeting Insights, AudioCodes is not just improving meetings; it is redesigning how organizations collaborate and innovate in the new digital workspace.

Meeting Insights offers a comprehensive set of features and benefits, standing out with its expanded solution that provides a unified experience across platforms and delivers enterprise-wide value.



Unified Meeting Repository: Centralize all meeting data from both Teams and Zoom in one secure, searchable location.

Cross-Platform Consistency: Experience the same advanced AI-powered features such as transcription, summarization and action item tracking across both platforms.

Flexible Integration: Easily add Meeting Insights to Zoom meetings through forwarded invitations or ad-hoc from the Meeting Insights portal.

Enhanced AI Ecosystem Integration : Meeting Insights distributes both Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting recaps via email, making them searchable and accessible by AI tools like Microsoft Copilot. This integration amplifies the value of meeting data, allowing organizations to leverage insights across their existing AI and business intelligence platforms.

Enhanced Data Mining: Gain comprehensive insights into meeting patterns and productivity across your entire organization. Enterprise-Grade Data Security : Benefit from

robust features like data encryption at rest and in transit, role-based access control, data retention policies, audit trail of user activities, compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CPRA, CCPA, certified ISO 27001, ISO 27032, SOC2 Type II.

Availability

The Zoom-enabled version of Meeting Insights is available immediately for all existing and new customers. Visit or contact your AudioCodes representative for more information.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading innovator of intelligent cloud communications solutions. AudioCodes empowers enterprises and service providers to build and operate state-of-the-art voice networks, unified communications platforms, and AI-driven productivity tools. The cutting-edge portfolio includes cloud-native applications, advanced voice AI technologies, and comprehensive communication solutions tailored for the modern digital workplace. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies and tier-1 operators worldwide, AudioCodes drives digital transformation through seamless integration, enhanced collaboration, and unparalleled communication experiences.

For more information, visit .

About Meeting Insights

Meeting Insights, AudioCodes' award-winning organizational meeting intelligence solution, transforms Microsoft Teams and Zoom meetings into a centralized hub of actionable business insights. This advanced SaaS offering leverages cutting-edge conversational AI to drive enterprise-wide collaboration and decision-making, going beyond simple transcription to provide comprehensive meeting analytics, automated action item tracking, and role-based insights. Recently recognized as "Best Use of AI" by UC Today, Meeting Insights delivers targeted insights that enhance operational efficiency and foster a culture of informed decision-making across multiple communication platforms, making it an indispensable tool for modern, data-driven organizations.

