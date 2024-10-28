Defense Forces Down 66 Enemy Uavs In 13 Regions Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 10.30, 66 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed across Ukraine.

The Air Force of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of 10.30, 66 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions. Most of the enemy UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the statement says.

Another 24 Russian drones disappeared from radars, while four others headed towards Russia and Belarus.

Unfortunately, there have been several UAVs hitting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

As noted, on the night of 28 October 2024 (from 19.00 on 27 October), the enemy launched 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Russia's Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk areas.

The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, several groups of enemy attack UAVs entered Ukraine.