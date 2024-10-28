FANA's 51St General Assembly Kicks Off In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The 51st General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) commenced on Monday in Kuwait hosted by KUNA with representatives from member agencies in attendance to discuss a range of topics outlined on the agenda.

The was chaired by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al-Kaabi, Acting Director-General of WAM and President of FANA, alongside FANA Vice President and Director-General of KUNA, Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, together with senior officials from other Arab news agencies and representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat General, which participates as an observer.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al-Kaabi highlighted the challenges facing media in the region, particularly in light of current crises affecting Gaza and Lebanon, and emphasized the critical role of news agencies in providing accurate coverage of events.

He also noted that the meeting would address a wide range of issues affecting the media sector in the Arab world, exploring ways to enhance media cooperation, share expertise, and advance technologies that support regional and international news coverage.

Dr. Al-Kaabi described the assembly as a key platform for discussing vital issues affecting Arab media and fostering collaboration among news agencies, and he underscored the need for innovative strategies to improve agency performance and competitiveness, as well as the importance of adapting to digital transformations, maintaining ethical standards, and investing in training to enhance employee competencies.

FANA Secretary-General, Dr. Fareed Ayar echoed these sentiments, and highlighted FANA's role as an active participant in the International News Agencies Congress, leading six sessions since 2004 and establishing FANA's position among major regional and international media organizations.

Dr. Ayar also pointed out FANA's collaboration with news agencies across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, as well as with the Arab League's media department, emphasizing ongoing training and development initiatives for agency personnel in both journalism and technical fields.

He expressed hope for continued support for Arab news agencies, both financially and in terms of editorial freedom, to uphold their essential role in delivering accurate news and countering misinformation and disinformation prevalent on social media.

Dr. Ayar thanked Dr. Fatma Al-Salem and KUNA for organizing the conference and extended his gratitude to attending delegates, commending their dedication to developing unbiased and trustworthy news sources. (end) mdm

