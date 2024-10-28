Japan, China, S. Korea Agree To Work For Trilateral Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Senior officials from Japan, China and South Korea agreed on Monday to prepare for holding a trilateral summit at the earliest convenient time, the Japanese Foreign said.

During their meeting in Toyo, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Takehiro Funakoshi, China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won commended the progress of trilateral cooperation since the revitalization of Japan-China-South Korea process at the previous three-way summit in Seoul in May, the ministry said in a release.

Funakoshi, Sun and Chung also confirmed their intention to further strengthen future-oriented cooperation among three countries.

In May, leaders of the three countries held their first trilateral summit since December 2019.

Given that the three countries face common challenges such as climate change, disaster risk reduction and low birthrate and ageing society, Funakoshi, Sun and Chung affirmed that they will continue to discuss specific cooperation projects that benefit the three countries, including the six areas of cooperation decided at the May summit, such as economy and trade, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges. (end)

