Scandinavian state plans on raising social media age limit

(MENAFN) Norway has announced its intention to raise the minimum age limit for social use from 13 to 15 years old, alongside implementing stricter regulations to mitigate the impact of online activities on young users. This decision reflects a growing concern among Norwegian officials regarding the influence of social media platforms on children, which Prime Jonas Gahr Støre describes as being “pitted against small children’s brains.”



The new regulations will also prohibit technology companies, including streaming services like Netflix, from collecting personal data from users under 15. Støre emphasized that these measures aim to protect children from the “power of algorithms” that often dictate online experiences.



Despite the existing age limit of 13 for social media usage in Norway, the state’s media authority reports that over half of nine-year-olds in the country are active on these platforms. Støre articulated the government's commitment to safeguarding children from harmful content online, stating, “It sends quite a strong signal. Children must be protected from harmful content on social media.”



Acknowledging the challenges posed by powerful tech companies, Støre noted, “We know that this is an uphill battle, because there are strong forces here, but it is also where politics is needed.” The initiative will involve amendments to the Personal Data Act and the introduction of an age verification system for social media platforms, with the overarching goal of shielding children from detrimental online content.



While recognizing that social media can provide a sense of community for isolated children, Støre cautioned that it is frequently “misused by the industry.” He expressed concerns that the rapid pace of information on screens can lead to narrow-mindedness among children, stating, “It can cause children to become single-minded and pacified because everything happens so quickly on the screen.”



Norway’s Families Minister, Kjersti Toppe, reiterated that the primary focus of these measures is to support parents in navigating the complexities of their children’s online interactions. This initiative represents a significant step in the ongoing discourse surrounding child safety in the digital age, highlighting the need for a balanced approach to social media usage among young individuals.

