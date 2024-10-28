UK defense secretary declares that country army ‘not ready to fight’

(MENAFN) In a candid assessment of the state of the UK military, Defense Secretary John Healey has acknowledged that the are currently unprepared for a major conflict and would struggle to deter an adversary in the event of war. Speaking on Politico's Power Play podcast, Healey described the British Army, Navy, and Air Force as having been "hollowed out" and "underfunded" during the 14 years of Conservative Party governance.



Healey, who took office with the Labour Party's return to power in July, expressed surprise at the severity of the situation he inherited. “We expected things to be in a poor state,” he said, “but the state of the finances, the state of the forces, was far worse than we thought.” This stark admission reflects the broader challenges facing the UK's military readiness in a time of increasing global tensions.



According to Healey, while the UK military has developed capabilities to conduct various military operations, it has not adequately prepared for actual combat scenarios. “The UK, in keeping with many other nations, has essentially become very skilled and ready to conduct military operations. What we have not been ready to do is to fight. Unless we are ready to fight, we are not in shape to deter,” he stressed.



Healey's remarks align with the strategic thinking within NATO, emphasizing the need not only to defend member nations but also to enhance deterrence against potential aggressors. He underscored that “we have got to be more effective in the deterrence we provide against any future aggression.”



To address these shortcomings, the UK and its NATO allies must focus on innovation and leverage new technologies, taking lessons from recent conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine. Healey called for a shift towards more lethal capabilities to strengthen deterrence, highlighting the imperative for the UK military to adapt to contemporary threats.



As the international security landscape continues to evolve, the UK faces pressing challenges in ensuring its armed forces are adequately prepared to respond to emerging threats and maintain a credible deterrent posture.

