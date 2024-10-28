Kia Launches Carpay And Partners With Parkopedia For Seamless In-Car Parking Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parkopedia and Kia Press Release Image 1_with logos

Parkopedia and Kia Press Release Image 1_no logos

Parkopedia and Kia Press Release Image 2_no logos

Kia introduces CarPay in-car payment service with Parkopedia, simplifying parking payments for drivers in Europe.

- Sjoerd Knipping, Kia EuropeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - The Kia EV3 is the first Kia vehicle to have CarPay in-car payment functionality- Kia CarPay is accessible through the Kia Connect App and from the vehicle's touchscreen, with payments linked to the drivers' payment card- Parkopedia provides access to more than 1.7 million transactable parking spaces across on- and off-street locations in 19 European countriesKia has launched CarPay, the brand's in-car payment service that enables customers to pay for items and services from inside the vehicle, starting with the EV3 . The first application available will be with Parkopedia, which helps drivers in Europe locate available parking and pay for it conveniently through the vehicle's navigation screen.“Adding an in-car payment service is a significant advancement for customer convenience as software and connectivity continue to expand the capability of a vehicle,” said Sjoerd Knipping, Vice President Product & Marketing at Kia Europe.Though almost all journeys begin and end with a parking space, parking remains very challenging in big cities, with 92% of drivers finding it difficult to locate available parking spots across France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.* Any mistake with parking can be costly, with millions of parking tickets issued each year across Europe. This is especially problematic with electric vehicles, with 49% of EV drivers across France, Germany, Italy, and the UK receiving unexpected parking fines while charging*.“Kia CarPay adds significant convenience and from launch helps to alleviate one of the key pain points for drivers, simplifying the process of finding and paying for parking,” said Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia.“Not only does this reduce the amount of time drivers spend searching an area to locate an available space, but it also bypasses the frustrating process of having to find an operational parking machine or downloading various phone apps to try to activate and pay for parking sessions.”Parkopedia services are integrated into vehicle navigation systems for seamless operation and help drivers to find the nearest available parking spot at their destination, detailing the costs involved and predicting the likely number of available spots. Kia CarPay then enables the customer to pay for parking through a secure transaction via a securely stored payment card, with no additional apps necessary.Parkopedia's parking payment service focuses primarily on outdoor and on-street parking, with the intention of expanding to indoor parking, such as parking garages, in the future. It currently provides access to more than 1.7 million transactable parking locations in 19 European countries.The EV3 and all future Kia models will feature Kia CarPay. This integrated system is a significant step for the brand towards expanding the range of in-car payments, add-on features, in-vehicle apps and electric vehicle-related use-cases. CarPay's convenience for drivers is part of Kia's commitment to enhancing the driving experience and improving customer satisfaction across all touchpoints of a journey.“Bringing an easy and streamlined payment method into the vehicle is a game-changer,” said Olivier Pascal, General Manager and Head of Connectivity, Kia Connect.“This is just the beginning, with CarPay set to expand in the future to include payments for a wide range of goods and services, to provide greater convenience for drivers and passengers.”ENDSNotes to Editors*- Parkopedia 2023 Global Driver SurveyAbout Kia EuropeKia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation – a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Zilina, Slovakia. Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022. Further information can be found here: /About Kia ConnectKia Connect is a subsidiary of Kia Europe that delivers connected car services to Kia customers across 28 markets. Kia Connect services consists of in-car and app-based features designed to make driving a more intuitive experience, in addition to vehicle data products for use cases such as fleet management. Features include accurate traffic and ETA prediction, 'best-in-class' data provision, remote access to vehicle information, remote commands, and over-the-air software updates.About ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car service provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel, and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit for more information.Parkopedia Global Media ContactAdam CallandMarketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: ...Kia Europe Media ContactPablo González HuertaManager Public Relations & CommunicationsT: +49 69 850 928 342E: ...

Adam Calland

Parkopedia

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.