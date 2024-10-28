Chevron Introduces Rykon Grease Product Line In Asia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Rykon HD 2 M5 in use at Jackson Valley aggregate quarry in Ione, California

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - Chevron announces the availability of their newest grease product range in the Asia-Pacific region, following the introduction of Rykon greases last year in North America. Rykon addresses the critical need for a high-performance grease that increases uptime and enhances durability to maximise the performance of equipment across a variety of industries. With its unique formulation, Rykon is targeted at heavy-duty and extreme pressure applications for on and off highway mining, construction, agriculture, and forestry equipment. This calcium sulfonate complex-based grease provides an alternative option to lithium-based thickeners, which have become increasingly expensive due to rising global demand.'Industrial and commercial users are seeking alternatives to lithium greases to sustain production and control their operating costs without compromising performance,' said Sheryl Law, General Manager for Marketing & Sales Support, Chevron International Products. 'As modern equipment and machinery are designed to run faster and longer, typically under hot and harsh conditions, the quality of grease has become crucial. The launch of Rykon underscores Chevron's commitment to providing quality heavy-duty lubricant products and offering its customers improved grease options to help optimise performance and productivity. Formulated with advanced technology for on-highway, off-highway, and in-plant applications, Chevron's Rykon range exceeds the demands of machinery and equipment today.'Available in three variants Rykon EP 2, Rykon HD 2 and Rykon HD 2 M5, they are designed to increase equipment longevity, extend lubrication intervals, and reduce the total cost of equipment ownership. They deliver outstanding oxidation and thermal stability with superior water washout performance to protect equipment from failures and downtime.The introduction of Rykon into the market is a testament to Chevron's commitment to delivering high quality products that help people do their jobs better. At an aggregate quarry customer in California, USA, continued use of Chevron Rykon HD 2 M5 over a 6-week period saw a 30% reduction in grease consumption by a large wheel loader working non-stop for ten (10) hours a day transferring aggregate loads weighing as much as 12 tons onto dump trucks. Despite extreme summer conditions and high temperatures, Rykon maintained its consistency without leaking or bleeding from pins and bushings.For availability of Rykon greases, please check with your local Caltex distributors. To explore the complete range of Rykon products and discover how they can enhance the lifespan of machinery and vehicles, visit the Caltex website or contact a local Chevron or Caltex representative.Hashtag: #Chevron

