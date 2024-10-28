Teenager Dies In Bus-Truck Collision In MP's Chhatarpur 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) A teenager was killed while over 20 others suffered injuries after a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

The incident occurred early on Monday when the private bus carrying around 30-35 was heading towards Gwalior from Rewa via Chhatarpur.

The bus was hit by a truck on the highway connecting Rewa-Satna and Chhatarpur near Bageshwar Dham trisection, a few km short of Chhatarpur district headquarters.

An eyewitness told that after getting hit by a truck running at high speed hit the bus, the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that bus got overturned after it was hit by a truck on the highway connecting Chhatarpur and Satna. Police along with local citizens rescued the passengers and those who were injured were rushed to a nearby hospital," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Salil Sharma said.

The truck hit the bus after bursting one of its tyres. "After the burst, the driver lost control over the heavily loaded truck that was moving at a high speed on the highway. The truck hit the bus moving in another lane due to which the bus overturned," a police official said.

He said that a teenage boy was rescued unconscious, and was rushed to a hospital for treatment where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Dr Roshan Dwivedi associated with Chhatarpur District Hospital said around 20 patients related to the bus incident were admitted to the hospital. Many of them have minor injuries, but five to six injured have serious injuries.

"Three patients whose condition was critical have been referred to Indore and Gwalior medical colleges. Others have received minor injuries, and some of them were discharged from the hospital," Dr Dwivedi said.