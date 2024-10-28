UNSC To Meet On Ukraine Crisis On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation in Ukraine on October 30, a report said on Monday.

“A meeting on upholding peace and security in Ukraine will take place on October 30,” said the Permanent Mission of Switzerland, currently presides over the council.

According to a representative of the mission, the UNSC meeting has been requested by Ukraine, supported by the US, France, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Slovenia and Malta.

Meanwhile, TASS reported the Russian mission had requested a meeting on Oct. 31 on shipments of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky of declining negotiations on an end to the conflict.

