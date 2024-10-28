Understanding The Computer On Module Market: Trends, Insights, And Forecast (2020-2027)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global computer on module report released by Allied Market Research indicates that the market is expected to showcase a noteworthy CAGR of 5.2%, with projected revenue of $1,567.0 million by 2027. The market was valued at $1,117.6 million in 2019. The study is an insightful resource for businesses, shareholders, and new competitors, providing a detailed understanding of the overall market environment. It enables them to make informed decisions and economic choices aligned with their goals.



The research report consists of various factors, including understanding the overall market size and share, making detailed predictions about production and sales volume, assessing the market's ultimate potential, and identifying potential risks and hazards. Moreover, it focuses on top market segments and sheds light on growth factors and restraints in the market. The landscape of computer on module is expanding rapidly because of the rising demand for single-board computer components in the aerospace and defense sectors, along with an increasing demand for industrial automation. However, the intricate integration of advanced electronic devices is expected to restrain this industry's expansion. Nonetheless, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for industry expansion in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape



AMR's research focuses on the global computer on module market, offering a thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape. The report provides details of top industry players, delivering relevant information for businesses, shareholders, and new entrants to identify market trends, potential opportunities, and threats. This knowledge helps promote innovation, enables informed decision-making, and develops successful business goals. Furthermore, the report emphasizes the different strategies utilized by these top entities to strengthen their position in the market.



Exploring Current Trends in the Industry



Edge computing integration



The growth of edge computing is increasing the demand for powerful CoMs that can handle data processing closer to the source of the data. This reduces latency and decreases the need for cloud computing, making systems more efficient. For example, Nvidia's Jetson series, including the Jetson Xavier NX, is designed for edge AI applications. It offers robust processing capabilities for AI, robotics, and IoT applications. Also, it is used in autonomous vehicles and smart factories to process data instead of depending on the cloud.



5G Connectivity Integration



The CoMs that integrate 5G modules are one of the crucial considerations brought up by 5G networks. They are designed to provide ultra-fast data transfer, very low latency, and advanced IoT capabilities. All are essential for developing applications in autonomous driving, smart cities, and remote healthcare. For example, Variscite's CoM platforms, which incorporate 5G capabilities, are used in industrial automation and smart transportation systems to ensure seamless connectivity and rapid data transmission.



Low power consumption for IoT and wearables



The rise of IoT and wearable technology has created a need for CoMs that use low power while providing reliable performance. This trend is particularly relevant in sectors like healthcare and consumer electronics, where devices need to operate for extended periods without requiring frequent recharging. For instance, Raspberry Pi Compute Modules, such as the CM4, are designed for energy-efficient applications, making them ideal for low-power IoT devices, including smart home automation systems and portable medical monitoring equipment.



In summary, the AMR report offers an in-depth analysis of the global computer on module market, covering key investment prospects, recent trends, and the competitive landscape. Utilizing this information can help businesses, shareholders, and new competitors make well-informed decisions, discover growth opportunities, and devise strategies to adapt to the evolving landscape of computer on modules.



