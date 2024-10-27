Hussein Aim To Consolidate League Lead

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Week 8 of the CFI Professional League kicks off on Friday with matches set to further change the standings, with three teams tied in points at the top.

Title holder Hussein took over the lead from Ramtha following a vital 1-0 win over Faisali. They will next play Ahli who were at the helm at the onset of the event, and last week remained at third after they beat Aqaba 3-1.

Ramtha are second after a 2-0 win over Ma'an and next play Salt while Wihdat who beat Shabab Urdun 2-0 next play Aqaba who are last.

Faisali who are going through inconsistent performances will play Jazira who moved up three spots to 8th after beating Salt 2-0.

In other matches, Sarih who tied Mughayer Sarhan 0-0 play Ma'an while Sarhan play Shabab Urdun.

Hussein have been impressive with consecutive wins in local and regional events together with Wihdat as they represent Jordan in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League Two, the 21st edition of the second tier competition which has replaced the AFC Cup.

In Round 3 matches, Wihdat are now second on goal difference in Group C after scoring a vital 1-0 away win over Tajikistan's Istiklol. Earlier they held UAE's Sharjah 2-2 and beatIran's Sepahan Isfahan 2-1. In other group matches, Sharjah beat Sepahan 3-1 and beat Istiklol 1-0 while Sepahan beat Istiklol 4-0.

In Group D, Hussein are also second on goal difference after scoring an important 2-1 win over guests Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi 2-1. Earlier they scored a similar 2-1win over Kuwait Club and lost3-1 to UAE's Ahli Dubai. In other group matches, Ahli beat Kuwait 4-1, Nasaf beatAhli 2-1, Kuwait held Nasaf 0-0.

The past two weeks have also been packed for professional players as the Jordan played two Round 3/ Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, losing 2-0 to South Korea and beating Oman 4-0.

Clubs were also busy with Jordan Football AssociationShield matches which is now on halt until November 8. Hussein moved to the semifinals leaving Wihdat and Shabab Urdun fighting for the second spot from Group 1, while Faisali, Salt, Ramtha and Sarih are still competing for the two tickets from Group 2.

In the2023/2024 season, Hussein won the Pro League title for the first time becoming the 9thchampions since the League kicked off in 1944. Neighbors Ramtha, won the 2022 title for the third time in their history after 39 yearsas the past two seasons had clubs from the north have dominate the league.

Other competitionssaw Wihdat win the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, whileFaisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.