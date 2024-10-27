Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
10/27/2024 9:07:09 PM
3191731 KUWAIT -- The curtains of a Kuwaiti-British mural were raised at Souq Al-Mubarakiya to mark 125 years of fruitful relations between the two countries.
3191740 KUWAIT -- The Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) announced that 10 Kuwaiti innovators will participate in a global artificial intelligence innovation program in Silicon Valley in San Francisco next month.
3191746 CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi revealed an initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza for two days including prisoners exchanged, during joint press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.
3191712 BEIRUT -- Israeli occupation air strikes killed 16 people and injured 14 others in several towns across Lebanon.
3191709 TOKYO-- Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives after Sunday's general election, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing its exit poll, in a setback for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. (end)
